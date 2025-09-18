Greetings, citizens!



We would like to thank you for all your feedback and bug reports so far, and we bring you the first lot of hotfixes for Town to City!

Fixed an issue where loading the game from an autosave, progressing and then switching maps would cause loss of progress.



Fixed an issue where autosaves named AUTOSAVE10 or AUTOSAVE11 would not load properly.



Fixed an issue where the game would softlock with a black screen when upgrading the mayor’s home or the city while on low frame rates.



Added the following updates to the Twitch Integration feature:



Keep up to date with all things Galaxy Grove in the Discord!

- Greatly reduced the occurrence of inhabitants nametags overlapping when they are in the same building.- Fixed an issue where nametags were not clickable.- Nametags will now fade out and scale down with distance.- Added text wrapping to Twitch chat messages appearing in the game.All of your bug reports and feedback are incredibly helpful to us during the Early Access period, and we appreciate all of them!