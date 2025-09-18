Iron Village 1.2 is now out! Here's a full list of features, changes, fixes, etc:
Show an icon over a building when it is being demolished/chopped down.
Add charts for current and maximum production rates of resources, unlockable via levels of the Railway Headquarters.
Created new icons for farm fields that are rotated from their base option.
Stopped minecart animations from automatically playing, regardless of whether or not workers are present.
Target SDK on Android has now been set to 35 to comply with Play Store requirements.
Some resource piles now have upgraded graphics.
The City Status Permit now contains a line referring to the palace that is required for the ceremony.
Added new icons for job priorities, maximum production, and current production.
Added a Railway Headquarters building that can be further upgraded. This building also supplies housing.
Stop villagers from being evicted when their housing is upgraded. While this may be realistic, it isn't very nice to those poor villagers, so they get to stay in the upgraded building now.
Increased resting rates (i.e. the rates at which villagers regain energy) and differentiated stone & wooden housing (stone houses have 50% higher resting rates now).
When going to rest, villagers may now look for nicer housing (defined by resting rate).
The Railway Status Window has been restructured to better handle all of the new buttons.
Many panels have been replaced by windows, allowing the user to drag and resize them.
UI graphics have been updated to use a modified version of the new Minifantasy UI.
Added an EventLogManager to track resource production and consumption events.
Allow players to choose to discard excess resources when demolishing buildings. Insufficient storage will no longer be a hard block to demolition.
Added a Population Statistics window to track usage of resources by villagers, as well as other useful population information.
Change certain chopping and mining sounds to be played by the villagers (and synced with animation) rather than by the building.
Added a buildable Immigration Office which allows the player to increase (or decrease) the villager cap.
Added new achievements.
Added new tutorial bubbles to explain the new features.
Overhauled the tutorial system internals to make it a lot less finnicky.
Fixed the catenaries so that their components are drawn on the correct z layers.
Implemented the Steam Input API, which will allow you to remap controllers. (Steam only)
Created a custom "local save/load" window, since controllers could not handle the built-in FileDialog well.
In "construction projects" (i.e. buildings that are construction sites for other buildings), filling up the need for one resource will move its corresponding bar to the right, out of the way of resources that still need to be filled.
Those construction projects will now have a button saying "Build" instead of "Upgrade" to better reflect what's really happening.
Fix the fill indicator of the water tank to not show up above structures in front of it.
Adjusted locomotives to not have multiple smoke stacks.
Shortened the height of most train cars and locomotives by 1 pixel. (The scale compared to buildings is still off (intentionally), but the proportions seem better now.
When villagers are looking for a new job, they now join the queue in the JobManager. JobManager then assigns jobs in priority order, finding the closest available worker for each one.
Fixed clock speed hotkeys to work when other windows are in focus.
Windows are hidden when the menu is up. (This is because the menu is still a PanelContainer rather than a Window, and therefore cannot easily be drawn above the other windows.
The Info Box should better handle when an upgrade causes a tutorial bubble to pop up.
Added a button (accessible from Screenshot Mode) that will take a screenshot of your whole town.
Adjusted the loading/unloading position for villagers on the train platform.
Wait to play music in the main menu until the settings are loaded or created. That way it won't play if you've muted it. (Or at least, it'll play silently.)
Wait to play music until the game is loaded (if it's loading). This should prevent playing a second of the first song, and then switching to the song that was last playing in that save one second later.
Demo Only: 1.2.02 fixes an issue where the Railway HQ does not show up - apart from its front door.
Phew, that was a lot! I hope you enjoy, and please let me know if there's any new bugs/bugs I missed/random things you like!
Changed files in this update