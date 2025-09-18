Iron Village 1.2 is now out! Here's a full list of features, changes, fixes, etc:

Show an icon over a building when it is being demolished/chopped down.

Target SDK on Android has now been set to 35 to comply with Play Store requirements.

Stopped minecart animations from automatically playing, regardless of whether or not workers are present.

Created new icons for farm fields that are rotated from their base option.

Add charts for current and maximum production rates of resources, unlockable via levels of the Railway Headquarters.

Added new icons for job priorities, maximum production, and current production.

The City Status Permit now contains a line referring to the palace that is required for the ceremony.

Some resource piles now have upgraded graphics.

When going to rest, villagers may now look for nicer housing (defined by resting rate).

Increased resting rates (i.e. the rates at which villagers regain energy) and differentiated stone & wooden housing (stone houses have 50% higher resting rates now).

Stop villagers from being evicted when their housing is upgraded. While this may be realistic, it isn't very nice to those poor villagers, so they get to stay in the upgraded building now.

Added a Railway Headquarters building that can be further upgraded. This building also supplies housing.

Many panels have been replaced by windows, allowing the user to drag and resize them.

The Railway Status Window has been restructured to better handle all of the new buttons.

Added an EventLogManager to track resource production and consumption events.

UI graphics have been updated to use a modified version of the new Minifantasy UI.

Allow players to choose to discard excess resources when demolishing buildings. Insufficient storage will no longer be a hard block to demolition.

Change certain chopping and mining sounds to be played by the villagers (and synced with animation) rather than by the building.

Added a Population Statistics window to track usage of resources by villagers, as well as other useful population information.

Added a buildable Immigration Office which allows the player to increase (or decrease) the villager cap.

Added new achievements.

Added new tutorial bubbles to explain the new features.

Overhauled the tutorial system internals to make it a lot less finnicky.

Fixed the catenaries so that their components are drawn on the correct z layers.

Implemented the Steam Input API, which will allow you to remap controllers. (Steam only)

Created a custom "local save/load" window, since controllers could not handle the built-in FileDialog well.

In "construction projects" (i.e. buildings that are construction sites for other buildings), filling up the need for one resource will move its corresponding bar to the right, out of the way of resources that still need to be filled.

Those construction projects will now have a button saying "Build" instead of "Upgrade" to better reflect what's really happening.