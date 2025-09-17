 Skip to content
17 September 2025 Build 20020206 Edited 17 September 2025 – 19:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Compile to native code for better performance

Fixed textures on terrain quality 5

Fixed dig particles

Changed files in this update

Windows Block Story Depot 270111
