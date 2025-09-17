Hello everyone!

Thanks to the new linux update, crossplatform multiplayer is available again! However, we'll be transitioning soon to using Proton as default for Steam Deck players. Please turn on "Cloud Saving" to flawlessly transition your saves between versions in the future.



In the meantime, we'll be cooking up a great new update soon with some new features incoming!

Patch Notes 🗒️ Little Sim World Hotfix v0.52.26

Balancing Updates ⚖️

Shrimp recipes added.

Shrimp Salad and Ebi Tempura recipes were added for cooking.

Shrimp added to the Let's Go fish isle.

Increased the sale value of items at the pawn stall and shipping mail by 30%.

Updated Character Creation to start with a standard character.

Performance Improvement 🛠️

Improved performance by disabling garbage collection when saving.

Improved item and furniture serialisation, increasing performance and decreasing file size when saving.

Controller Support & Steam Deck 🎮

Reworked plot expansion popup with controller support.

Reworked edit identity UI with controller support.

UI Fixes & Updates 📊

Fixed notifications to save.

Fixed menu app background bleeding into notifications.

Fixed hold action buttons to show the correct elapsed time on the slider.

Fixed notifications to be deleted individually from the app.

Fixed the missing Repair icon on the repair interaction.

Fixed inventory to not close when opening other UI for mouse controls.

Fixed world tooltips to not destroy when any UI is shown.

Fixed world tooltips to hide behind UI but display above HUD.

Changed toggle UI hotkey in build mode to not conflict with other keys.

Changed hammer size hotkey in build mode to not conflict with other keys.

Fixed custom colours in build mode from being cut off.

General Fixes 🎯

Fixed duplicate intro quest call in Multiplayer.

Fixed a collision issue in the Fair Grounds fence.

Littles will no longer "lose" their workbench and chair after joining a multiplayer game with a save file that was in the middle of a tutorial.

Fixed 'Writers Buzz' perk not working correctly.

Added colour picker to paint mode.

Fixed issue where validate linked furniture would be called before all furniture is loaded when discarding changes in build mode.

Fixed furniture destroy preview to be removed when furniture is repacked.

Fixed bathtub displaying water while build mode is open.

Fixed the bookshelves borrowing system, breaking the inventory and mouse cursor.

Fixed the Crushing Machine not giving 4 components after completing the university course.

Known Issues 🐛

Some NPCs like Chloe and Simon might visually disappear during specific quests. They come back, and it does not impact interacting with them, just the visuals.

On Linux systems such as Steam Deck, the Quest app’s virtual mouse may not work correctly in full screen if you’re not using Proton. We recommend manually switching to Proton until Steam approves our automatic update. Alternatively, you can use the right D-Pad or Touchpad to open the Quest app in full screen, and the virtual mouse will work as a workaround.

Please remember to update your game on Steam so the patch can be applied! 🔄