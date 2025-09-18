 Skip to content
18 September 2025 Build 20020112 Edited 18 September 2025 – 14:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello there bosses, ARE YOU READY?

The time has finally come. NEW CONTENT HAS ARRIVED!!

🧵Stitchin' Rich


🏞️Welcome to the Public Place


Welcome to The Public Place, a charming new district where the mayor’s statue watches over the city like he owns it… because he does. For now.

🥚New Faction: Egg White Collars


Set up shop under the fountain’s shadow and meet the Egg White Collars: a new faction of civil servants with threadbare suits, broken dreams, and very questionable taste. They may not be powerful, but they sure are picky.

🧵New Tools


Use new tools like felting needles and embroidery hoops to stitch, felt, and embroider your way through brand-new recipes. Work with leather, wool, linen, and dye to craft everything from cozy sweaters to lumpy teddy bears, leather vests to slightly lopsided hats.

It’s clumsy, it’s crafty, it’s chaos.

Tools

  • Needles

  • Embroidery Hoops

  • Leather

  • Wool

  • Linen

  • Dyes


Crafts

  • Teddy Bears

  • Boots

  • Sweaters

  • Vests

  • Fancy Shirts

  • Hats

and many more!


Become the boss of New Yolk’s least fashionable workforce one crooked stitch at a time.

  • 🧵 A brand-new district: The Public Place.  A cheerful square with big buildings, small ambitions, and a very shiny statue of the Mayor. Set up your illegal tailor’s workshop right in the open, because nothing hides guilt like good lighting.

  • 🧑‍💼 New faction & leverage tree - The Egg White Collars: Clumsy government employees with no real power. Earn their awkward respect to unlock cosmetics, furniture, and new crafting resources.

  • 🧶 New crafts: Stitch, felt, embroider, and assemble with tools like felting needles and embroidery hoops. Use leather, wool, linen, and dyes to create teddy bears, boots, sweaters, vests, fancy shirts, hats, and more.

🔄️A Big Recap!


So if you were wondering, we did A LOT since the launch of Prison Boss Prohibition. From the bug fixes to the quality of life improvements, check them out below!

  • A HUGE amount of bug fixes

  • Quality of Life improvements (cash register tweaks, craftings, resources, etc.)

  • Leaderboards

  • Crazy cool cosmetics

  • Custom game length


AND MANY MORE!

👞 And one last thing!

We just wanted to share this screenshot because we were REALLY proud of it hehe.

Yeah.

Nothing more to see here.

Thank you so much for all the huge support. We hope you have a banger time with this one - all made with love. ❤️

Don't forget to check out our Socials and have a chat with other Eggs!

