Hello there bosses, ARE YOU READY?

The time has finally come. NEW CONTENT HAS ARRIVED!!

🧵Stitchin' Rich





🏞️Welcome to the Public Place



Welcome to The Public Place, a charming new district where the mayor’s statue watches over the city like he owns it… because he does. For now.



🥚New Faction: Egg White Collars



Set up shop under the fountain’s shadow and meet the Egg White Collars: a new faction of civil servants with threadbare suits, broken dreams, and very questionable taste. They may not be powerful, but they sure are picky.



🧵New Tools



Use new tools like felting needles and embroidery hoops to stitch, felt, and embroider your way through brand-new recipes. Work with leather, wool, linen, and dye to craft everything from cozy sweaters to lumpy teddy bears, leather vests to slightly lopsided hats.

It’s clumsy, it’s crafty, it’s chaos.

Tools

Needles

Embroidery Hoops

Leather

Wool

Linen

Dyes



Crafts

Teddy Bears

Boots

Sweaters

Vests

Fancy Shirts

Hats

and many more!



Become the boss of New Yolk’s least fashionable workforce one crooked stitch at a time.

🧵 A brand-new district: The Public Place. A cheerful square with big buildings, small ambitions, and a very shiny statue of the Mayor. Set up your illegal tailor’s workshop right in the open, because nothing hides guilt like good lighting.



🧑‍💼 New faction & leverage tree - The Egg White Collars: Clumsy government employees with no real power. Earn their awkward respect to unlock cosmetics, furniture, and new crafting resources.



🧶 New crafts: Stitch, felt, embroider, and assemble with tools like felting needles and embroidery hoops. Use leather, wool, linen, and dyes to create teddy bears, boots, sweaters, vests, fancy shirts, hats, and more.

🔄️A Big Recap!



So if you were wondering, we did A LOT since the launch of Prison Boss Prohibition. From the bug fixes to the quality of life improvements, check them out below!



A HUGE amount of bug fixes

Quality of Life improvements (cash register tweaks, craftings, resources, etc.)

Leaderboards

Crazy cool cosmetics

Custom game length



AND MANY MORE!

👞 And one last thing!

We just wanted to share this screenshot because we were REALLY proud of it hehe.

Yeah.



Nothing more to see here.

Thank you so much for all the huge support. We hope you have a banger time with this one - all made with love. ❤️

