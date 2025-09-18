Hello there bosses, ARE YOU READY?
The time has finally come. NEW CONTENT HAS ARRIVED!!
🧵Stitchin' Rich
🏞️Welcome to the Public Place
Welcome to The Public Place, a charming new district where the mayor’s statue watches over the city like he owns it… because he does. For now.
🥚New Faction: Egg White Collars
Set up shop under the fountain’s shadow and meet the Egg White Collars: a new faction of civil servants with threadbare suits, broken dreams, and very questionable taste. They may not be powerful, but they sure are picky.
🧵New Tools
Use new tools like felting needles and embroidery hoops to stitch, felt, and embroider your way through brand-new recipes. Work with leather, wool, linen, and dye to craft everything from cozy sweaters to lumpy teddy bears, leather vests to slightly lopsided hats.
It’s clumsy, it’s crafty, it’s chaos.
Tools
Needles
Embroidery Hoops
Leather
Wool
Linen
Dyes
Crafts
Teddy Bears
Boots
Sweaters
Vests
Fancy Shirts
Hats
and many more!
Become the boss of New Yolk’s least fashionable workforce one crooked stitch at a time.
🧵 A brand-new district: The Public Place. A cheerful square with big buildings, small ambitions, and a very shiny statue of the Mayor. Set up your illegal tailor’s workshop right in the open, because nothing hides guilt like good lighting.
🧑💼 New faction & leverage tree - The Egg White Collars: Clumsy government employees with no real power. Earn their awkward respect to unlock cosmetics, furniture, and new crafting resources.
🧶 New crafts: Stitch, felt, embroider, and assemble with tools like felting needles and embroidery hoops. Use leather, wool, linen, and dyes to create teddy bears, boots, sweaters, vests, fancy shirts, hats, and more.
🔄️A Big Recap!
So if you were wondering, we did A LOT since the launch of Prison Boss Prohibition. From the bug fixes to the quality of life improvements, check them out below!
A HUGE amount of bug fixes
Quality of Life improvements (cash register tweaks, craftings, resources, etc.)
Leaderboards
Crazy cool cosmetics
Custom game length
AND MANY MORE!
👞 And one last thing!
We just wanted to share this screenshot because we were REALLY proud of it hehe.
Yeah.
Nothing more to see here.
Thank you so much for all the huge support. We hope you have a banger time with this one - all made with love. ❤️
Don't forget to check out our Socials and have a chat with other Eggs!
Changed files in this update