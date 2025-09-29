Bug Fixes

Stability

Addressed client side backend services disconnects related to save data spamming.

Performance Optimization

Optimized performance spikes that occur during Boss battles while they take damage.

Reduced wait time when closing Skill videos

Matchmaking Improvements:

Improved matchmaking reliability issues experienced by players with several hundred crafted mods and/or dozens of saved weapon loadouts. This fix is expected to improve user behavior, now supporting up to 2000 mods and/or 90 loadouts. If you continue to experience issues below that limit, please consider recycling unneeded mods and reducing your saved loadouts. Our intention is to continue to work towards expanding stability for larger account inventories of loadouts and mods over time in future updates.



Gameplay & UI

Addressed Issues with the Complete All Daily Challenges assignment and associated rewards

Maintenance Window: September 30th

Starting at:

10:00 UTC / 12:00 CET / 6:00 ET

This maintenance window is expected to last an hour and half. We thank you for your patience.

Future Update Preview

Following Hotfix 4, the team is already working towards our Rearmament Update later this Fall as previewed at launch within our Post-Launch Roadmap here: Killing Floor 3: The Start Of A Journey And The Year 1 Roadmap

Rearmament Update Key Highlights:

Perk and Character Decoupling: Implemented by popular community request.

New Weapons & Mods: Inspired by real-world designs. M14 EBR Mod 0 (Sharpshooter) MKR-350 Assault Rifle (Commando) Streik Dual Defender Shotgun (Engineer)

Performance & Stability: Further improvements and optimizations.

Balance & Quality of Life: A wide range of fixes and tunes.

Thank you for your continued support and feedback. Please keep reporting issues to

https://forums.tripwireinteractive.com/index.php?forums/kf-3-bug-reports.2333664/

for our team's visibility and tracking.