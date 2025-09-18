The latest update is now live!
I am very pleased to announce that the new build is live! Backers will have access very shortly, please bear with me while I get codes out.
This is another big step in development adding non VR play, game controllers and much more. It is also a very exciting stage as it has paved the way for the next round of development to focus on gameplay! We now have a very nice looking galaxy which I will now start filling with things to do!
I hope you all enjoy the new features, and please do keep spreading the word to anyone you think would enjoy the game! A reminder that alpha access is right here if you aren't yet signed up to play the alphas - https://www.patreon.com/c/FirstTimeGames
The patch notes....
Non VR play!
Inter Solar 83 is finally available to everyone, not just those with VR headsets!
HOTAS and game controller support.
The No.1 most requested feature, you can now just a HOTAS or other game controller(s) to fly your ship. Available in both VR and non VR play.
Control remapping
Set up any controller or keyboard input to a huge range of ship functions.
(this will also allow you to set up voice attack or similar third party software).
Overhauled star map
The star map should now load instantly (no more game freezes) and has had a full graphical overhaul.
New music
A much larger selection of fantastic 80s inspired tracks bring extra atmosphere to the game.
New ship locator compass
Tured of losing your ship on the surface of planets? Just use the handy new pointer!
Updated wrist computer.
New graphics and features to allow interation with the compass, bindings and graphics menu.
Updated save system.
The auto save now saves everything, from inventory contents to ammo count.
New graphics
From new hyperspace effects to an updated space suit.
New menus
An overhaul of the main menu to make things slicker and easier to use. VR and Non VR.
Many bug fixes
A lot of persistent bugs have now been fixed, along with crushing some new ones that turned up.
Optimisation
A sweep of the game tuning various features to improve framerate for VR and non VR players.
