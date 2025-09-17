Hello, chess fans!

I'm excited to release integration with Lichess.org!

This update fundamentally transforms the game, connecting the familiar Just Chess experience with the Lichess chess platform.

What does this mean for you?

You can now securely log in to your own Lichess account directly from within the game, opening the door to the world of online chess. For now, the integration supports Standard chess, allowing you to:

Challenge your friends or other players from around the globe to real-time matches.

Play against Lichess's famous Stockfish AI at various difficulty levels.

View and continue all your ongoing Lichess games . Whether it's a rapid game or a correspondence match that lasts for weeks, you can pick up right where you left off.

Receive and manage challenges from other Lichess players.

Lichess Board API supports games with a base time of 10 minutes or longer (such as Rapid, Classical, and Correspondence chess).

All Lichess games are synchronized in real-time, and you can use in-game actions like offering draws and resigning, which are communicated directly with the Lichess server.

How to get started:

Update Just Chess via Steam to the latest version. Switch to the Lichess mode and press the new "Login" button. Authorize the application on the browser page that opens. You're all set! The main menu will now display your active Lichess games, and you can start creating new challenges.

This has been a massive development effort, and I'm proud to finally bring it to you.

A Note on Pricing

This Lichess update marks a major milestone for Just Chess, and the value of the game has grown significantly. To reflect this, the price of the game will be increased soon.



Thank you for your support!