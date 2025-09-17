Hi! Small update with:
Photo Mode with 360º camera panning
Main menu has now gamepad + keyboard navigation
In Photo Mode use both gamepad sticks and mouse to move camera. Then F12 to take photo.
Note: some Steam Community layouts has Right Stick mapped as mouse - this will block your camera movements:( Then it's better to map your own config or just not use Steam Input for Rat Racer.
To disable Steam Input and use default in-game mapping:
Please put your best photo in Community Hub!
Enjoy!
Changed files in this update