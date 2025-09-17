 Skip to content
17 September 2025 Build 20019881
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi! Small update with:

  • Photo Mode with 360º camera panning

  • Main menu has now gamepad + keyboard navigation

In Photo Mode use both gamepad sticks and mouse to move camera. Then F12 to take photo.

Note: some Steam Community layouts has Right Stick mapped as mouse - this will block your camera movements:( Then it's better to map your own config or just not use Steam Input for Rat Racer.

To disable Steam Input and use default in-game mapping:

Please put your best photo in Community Hub!

Enjoy!

Changed files in this update

