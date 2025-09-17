English##########Content################[Queensmouth Church]If you bring Trump to visit the tombstone for Charlie Kirk, he will now say a random line that real-life Trump said regarding Charlie Kirk's passing.[Audio Asset]New Song: See You in Valhalla (It's an original song inspired by recent events. If you know it, you know it.)[Boombox]You can now hear the song < > in your Boomboxes[Queensmouth Church]Enemies will no longer spawn near the tombstone for Charlie Kirk. They will also not get too close to the tombstone for Charlie Kirk, so that anyone who goes there to pay respect will not be interrupted anymore.[Queensmouth Church]Random visitors may appear before the tombstone for Charlie Kirk. (For now, only a mystery person who may or may not be the director of the FBI. If he appears, the song < > will play.)[Queensmouth Church]Alicia now has additional dialogs when visiting the tombstone for Charlie Kirk because of the other Charlie in the game.[Queensmouth Church]Harold now has additional dialogs when visiting the tombstone for Charlie Kirk because of the other Charlie in the game.简体中文##########Content################【王后镇教堂】如果你带川普去查理·柯克的墓碑，他现在会说出现实生活中的川普关于查理·柯克去世的随机台词。【音乐资源】新原声音乐：《我们在瓦尔哈拉再会》（因为近期事件而出现的歌曲。知道的人知道。）【音乐播放器】你现在可以在你的音乐播放器中听《我们在瓦尔哈拉再会》【王后镇教堂】敌人不会在靠近查理·柯克的墓碑的地点出现。敌人也不会靠得离查理·柯克的墓碑太近，以免打扰前往哀悼的人。【王后镇教堂】查理·柯克的墓碑会有随机访客出现。（目前，只有某个可能是FBI局长的男子。在他出现的时候《我们在瓦尔哈拉再会》会播放。）【王后镇教堂】艾莉西亚现在会在访问查理·柯克的墓碑时有额外的对白。因为，我们的另外一个查理的缘故。【王后镇教堂】哈罗德现在会在访问查理·柯克的墓碑时有额外的对白。因为，我们的另外一个查理的缘故。Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场