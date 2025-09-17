 Skip to content
17 September 2025 Build 20019805 Edited 17 September 2025 – 19:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Fixed an issue with buckets not accepting sugar quickly enough.
-Fixed Jiggs' contraption item save location issue(check lost and found if you lost it).
-Fixed station clerk keys missing after save and reloading mid-mission.
-Fixed an issue where abandoned trucks could have parts respawn after looting.
-Fixed an issue where an empty propane tank could spawn near the moonshine distillery.
-Fixed issue with off road lights giving a lens flare in all directions.
-Fixed an issue where truck steering visuals could sometimes be triggered by other vehicles.
-Improved water trailer physics / handling.

