-Fixed an issue with buckets not accepting sugar quickly enough.
-Fixed Jiggs' contraption item save location issue(check lost and found if you lost it).
-Fixed station clerk keys missing after save and reloading mid-mission.
-Fixed an issue where abandoned trucks could have parts respawn after looting.
-Fixed an issue where an empty propane tank could spawn near the moonshine distillery.
-Fixed issue with off road lights giving a lens flare in all directions.
-Fixed an issue where truck steering visuals could sometimes be triggered by other vehicles.
-Improved water trailer physics / handling.
Junkyard Truck v1.94 Hotfix
