-Fixed an issue with buckets not accepting sugar quickly enough.

-Fixed Jiggs' contraption item save location issue(check lost and found if you lost it).

-Fixed station clerk keys missing after save and reloading mid-mission.

-Fixed an issue where abandoned trucks could have parts respawn after looting.

-Fixed an issue where an empty propane tank could spawn near the moonshine distillery.

-Fixed issue with off road lights giving a lens flare in all directions.

-Fixed an issue where truck steering visuals could sometimes be triggered by other vehicles.

-Improved water trailer physics / handling.