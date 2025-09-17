- [x] Vacuum cleaner now lets you directly deposit via it by interacting with it (Default Key E)

- [x] Mortar guns received a significant boost in their damage, with two new tiers of mortar guns now available.

- [x] Bombs received a decent buff to their damage, with a new tier of bombs for the red layer now available.



Bugs

- [x] Fixed broken unlock professions achievements

- [x] Attempted to fix a bug with the tile map that is causing some users' games to crash.

- [x] Next item and previous item now correctly saves your choices when remapping the key binds.

