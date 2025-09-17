- [x] Vacuum cleaner now lets you directly deposit via it by interacting with it (Default Key E)
- [x] Mortar guns received a significant boost in their damage, with two new tiers of mortar guns now available.
- [x] Bombs received a decent buff to their damage, with a new tier of bombs for the red layer now available.
Bugs
- [x] Fixed broken unlock professions achievements
- [x] Attempted to fix a bug with the tile map that is causing some users' games to crash.
- [x] Next item and previous item now correctly saves your choices when remapping the key binds.
Patch v1.0.1 - explosive update
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3361511
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 3361512
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update