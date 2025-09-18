Mabinogi will have a scheduled maintenance on September 18th. During this time, the game will be unavailable. Maintenance is expected to begin at 5:00 AM PDT and last approximately 5 hours.
Please note that the estimated length of time for each maintenance is subject to change without notification.
-Time-Thursday, September 18th
- Pacific (PDT, UTC -7): 5:00 AM - 10:00 AM
- Eastern (EDT, UTC -4): 8:00 AM - 1:00 PM
- Paris (CEST, UTC +2): 2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
- Sydney (AEST, UTC +10): 10:00 PM - 3:00 AM (September 19th)
To address the following:
- Weekly server upkeep.
- Windows Update.
- Cash Shop Update.
- Adding 3 more new channels: Channel 14, 15, and 16.
- Channels 14 and 16 will not be raid channels.
- Channel population of the other channels will not be adjusted.
- The winners of the first Community Pet Poll have been selected with over 1,700 Milletians having voted! These pets will be brought back to the cash shop for the next 3 months. Be sure to give us your thoughts on what other pets you'd like to see go on sale or brought back!
- 1st Place - Thunderbird (30% off)
- 2nd Place - Golden Pig (20% off)
- 3rd Place - Shark Robe Seal (10% off)
- Test your Summer Festival training results in the challenging Malign Hellgate Event!
- Wind down after the Summer Festival and relax with other Milletians in A Campfire for All Event!
The following bugs will be fixed:
The in-game reporting function has been fixed and will no longer give an "e-2" error.
- After further testing, this issue will require additional time to fix.
- We've cleaned up the few Pet Medals on the Auction House that were still untranslated.
- Spiders had filled in the entire back of the Cobweb Wings giving them a solid color. We've dusted those off so they'll display correctly just in time for Samhain season.
- We've renamed the following settings to be more clearer:
- Open/Close Interface --> Show/Hide User Interface (UI)
- Open/Close Character Name --> Show/Hide Character Name
- The Tiger Cub Whistle was refusing to accept its true colors earlier, but is now called the Yellow Tiger Cub Whistle.
- Lightning and Thunder Dragons pets? Too confusing. We've condensed the naming to all be just "Thunder" Dragons.
- We've cleaned up the naming convention of Stat Stones that were obtainable through past Samhain events to be more clearer.
- Additional Stat Stone (Regular) --> Additional Stat Stone (Primary)
- Additional Stat Stone (Secondary) --> Additional Stat Stone (Unique)
- Mandrakes are important for potion making! HP, MP, and Stamina 300 Potion RE now correctly lists Mandrakes as one of it's vital ingredients.
Note: The Name Change submission site will be unavailable after 5:00 AM PDT time, and will be available after the maintenance.
- The Mabinogi Team
