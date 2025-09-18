 Skip to content
18 September 2025 Build 20019655 Edited 18 September 2025 – 20:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Maintenance has concluded as of 9:17 AM and the servers are available once more. We thank you for your patience.

Mabinogi will have a scheduled maintenance on September 18th. During this time, the game will be unavailable. Maintenance is expected to begin at 5:00 AM PDT and last approximately 5 hours.

Please note that the estimated length of time for each maintenance is subject to change without notification.

-Time-

Thursday, September 18th
  • Pacific (PDT, UTC -7): 5:00 AM - 10:00 AM
  • Eastern (EDT, UTC -4): 8:00 AM - 1:00 PM
  • Paris (CEST, UTC +2): 2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
  • Sydney (AEST, UTC +10): 10:00 PM - 3:00 AM (September 19th)

To address the following:
  • Weekly server upkeep.
  • Windows Update.
  • Cash Shop Update.
  • Adding 3 more new channels: Channel 14, 15, and 16. 
    • Channels 14 and 16 will not be raid channels.
    • Channel population of the other channels will not be adjusted.
  • The winners of the first Community Pet Poll have been selected with over 1,700 Milletians having voted! These pets will be brought back to the cash shop for the next 3 months. Be sure to give us your thoughts on what other pets you'd like to see go on sale or brought back!
    • 1st Place - Thunderbird (30% off)
    • 2nd Place - Golden Pig (20% off)
    • 3rd Place - Shark Robe Seal (10% off)
  • Test your Summer Festival training results in the challenging Malign Hellgate Event!
  • Wind down after the Summer Festival and relax with other Milletians in A Campfire for All Event!

The following bugs will be fixed:
  • The in-game reporting function has been fixed and will no longer give an "e-2" error.
    • After further testing, this issue will require additional time to fix.
  • We've cleaned up the few Pet Medals on the Auction House that were still untranslated.
  • Spiders had filled in the entire back of the Cobweb Wings giving them a solid color. We've dusted those off so they'll display correctly just in time for Samhain season.
  • We've renamed the following settings to be more clearer:
    • Open/Close Interface --> Show/Hide User Interface (UI)
    • Open/Close Character Name --> Show/Hide Character Name
  • The Tiger Cub Whistle was refusing to accept its true colors earlier, but is now called the Yellow Tiger Cub Whistle.
  • Lightning and Thunder Dragons pets? Too confusing. We've condensed the naming to all be just "Thunder" Dragons.
  • We've cleaned up the naming convention of Stat Stones that were obtainable through past Samhain events to be more clearer.
    • Additional Stat Stone (Regular) --> Additional Stat Stone (Primary)
    • Additional Stat Stone (Secondary) --> Additional Stat Stone (Unique)
  • Mandrakes are important for potion making! HP, MP, and Stamina 300 Potion RE now correctly lists Mandrakes as one of it's vital ingredients.

Note: The Name Change submission site will be unavailable after 5:00 AM PDT time, and will be available after the maintenance.

- The Mabinogi Team

Changed files in this update

