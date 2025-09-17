* Survival Quests: New quests including a genie in a bottle and new stories with the Milfred Betterman Charitable Society.
* Survival Worlds: Many more POIs, including more sensible chest spawning and loot distribution. New monster camps spawn in every biome! Many improved POIs now with functioning doors. Nearly all old single-object trees have been replaced with trees that come apart in physicalized chunks, way more fun to break down.
* Monsters: Monsters now take more damage when falling (or being kicked!) from great heights.
* Crafting: Some high-level craftables have been removed from the workbenches in order to make finding blueprints in the world a more exciting way to max out your character.
* Swimming: there is now "wading" before you get deep enough to swim, and you move progressively slower as you get deeper in.
* Swimming: You also don't use stamina if your feet are on the ground while swimming on the surface.
* Swimming: fixed difficulty getting out of the water when looking up.
* Health: cannot stack health pack past max anymore, and any amount past max slowly degrades.
* Fog: there is now a setting for fog height.
* Procedural Generation: improved placement that seeks to find flat ground for larger groups.
* Procedural Generation: points of interest can now cut into the landscape.
* Procedural Generation: size 11 world are a bit more stretched out.
* Procedural Generation: caves/chasms have a more organic shape.
* Editor: Allow placing objects when interacting.
* Monsters: Render particle effect when spawning/despawning.
* Monsters: More accurate spawning positions when testing a level in the editor.
* UI: Fix compass rendering.
* Procedural Generation: Added new snow biome POIs and updated quarry POIs.
* Procedural Generation: 6 new Bog Biome POI's.
Weekly Build 15/9/25
