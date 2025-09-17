BOOK ROOM [図書室]

📚 A brand NEW Book Room has been added. Think of it like a library, but in Japanese schools it’s usually called 図書室 (toshoshitsu) instead of 図書館 (toshokan).

・You don’t rent books here, instead, you can freely read stories inside the room.

・Currently includes 2 N5 easy short stories.

・Future updates will bring longer, easier, and more challenging stories.

・There will also be a reading corner for those only knowing hiragana and katakana.

・Each story has optional quiz questions. Earn money for correct answers, lose a 1 yen if wrong.

・A jukebox lets you pick the music you’d like to read or study to.

・New paintings added (some photos I actually took in Japan!).

・The room is still tiny, but will grow with more stories, themes, and songs in future updates.



OTHER

・Fixed flickering Skilltree button during quizzes.

・New background music added outside the house.



See you in the next update!

Light