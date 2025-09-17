Bug Fixes
- Fixed a crash that could occur when opening Wayland's crafting menu with too many Relics in it
- Pale Kernels, Rabbit's Tools, Raincaller, and Witch's Brew are now correctly costed in all contexts
- Holesome no longer gives you back items stolen by Pilfer Bandits
- Fixed an issue that would cause Hot Cross Buns to appear very early in the shop for new save files
- Fixed a display issue in the journal for legacy save files that were around before we were tracking item Seen counts
- Resolved a conflict between Portimer's items and Shop items that would cause stasis costs to be too high
- Momic can no longer be charmed
- All Potion is now tagged as Consumable
