17 September 2025 Build 20019463 Edited 17 September 2025 – 20:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

- Fixed a crash that could occur when opening Wayland's crafting menu with too many Relics in it

- Pale Kernels, Rabbit's Tools, Raincaller, and Witch's Brew are now correctly costed in all contexts

- Holesome no longer gives you back items stolen by Pilfer Bandits

- Fixed an issue that would cause Hot Cross Buns to appear very early in the shop for new save files

- Fixed a display issue in the journal for legacy save files that were around before we were tracking item Seen counts

- Resolved a conflict between Portimer's items and Shop items that would cause stasis costs to be too high

- Momic can no longer be charmed

- All Potion is now tagged as Consumable

