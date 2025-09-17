 Skip to content
17 September 2025 Build 20019383 Edited 17 September 2025 – 17:32:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

- Increased initial kick charge speed very slightly again.

- Very slightly increased hitbox size to find the perfect balance between dribbling and defending.

- Increased GK sideways dive hitboxes size.

- Fixed leg accessory meshes clipping issues.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Pro Soccer Online Content Depot 1583321
