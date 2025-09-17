 Skip to content
Major 17 September 2025 Build 20019199
Update notes via Steam Community

This update adds the UFO to the game!

Quests Experience has been Updated: Dynamic Difficulty and Camera is different while on quest!

Other Bug fixes

