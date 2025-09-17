🛰️ Attention Mercenaries!
Thanks again to everyone jumping into the Space Scum Playtest and sharing your feedback. Your reports keep helping us squash bugs quickly and polish the experience.
We’ve just deployed Version 0.6.5.6, featuring more crash fixes, smarter AI behavior, improvements to Hacking, and even a brand-new robot system in shops. Jump back in and let us know how it feels!
🔧 Latest Patch Notes
💥 Crash Fixes and Stability
Fixed a crash when selling equipment
Fixed a crash that could occur when loading into a tactical battle
🛠️ Gameplay Fixes
Fixed power level of initial enemies not resetting between playthroughs
Players chosen Origin and Ambition are now saved. New save files will display this correctly
Fixed character recruitment cost sometimes being extremely low as their equipment cost was not taken into account
🤖 AI Improvements
Slightly increased a characters AI speed when that character is not visible to the player
AI will now stop hanging back so much once engaged into combat
🛒 Economy and Shops
New Teleporter robot system added to shops
Grenades and Robot ability systems are slightly more common in shops
🎯 Combat & Abilities
Improved which cells are selected when using some AOE abilities
🖊️ Miscellaneous
Fixed various typos
🧠 Hacking Improvements
New Hacking ability: Teleport Mechanical – Teleport a friendly or enemy Robot, Automated Sentry or Barrier
New Hacking ability: Overclock – Increase a friendly Robot or Automated Sentries Ranged Attack, Ranged Defence, Melee Attack and Melee Defence
Hacking Attack stat now increases the effectiveness of most Hacking abilities
Automated Sentries now scale their Ranged Attack, Damage and Health by the creators Hacking Attack stat
Barriers now scale their Cover Value and Health by the creators Hacking Attack stat
Teleport Mechanical scales its range by the users Hacking Attack stat
Overclock scales its Ranged Attack, Ranged Defence, Melee Attack and Melee Defence by the users Hacking Attack stat
Added new starting origin called Neural Syndicate to enable players to easily test the new hacking changes. Start with a Hacker and two Robots
📡 That's All For Now
As always, keep sending us your thoughts through the Feedback Form (you can also find it in the Main Menu). Every report helps us improve Space Scum during the Playtest.
And if you want to keep up with development, chat with the community, and talk directly to us, join us on Discord!
Until next time, keep on survivin’!
