🛰️ Attention Mercenaries!

Thanks again to everyone jumping into the Space Scum Playtest and sharing your feedback. Your reports keep helping us squash bugs quickly and polish the experience.

We’ve just deployed Version 0.6.5.6, featuring more crash fixes, smarter AI behavior, improvements to Hacking, and even a brand-new robot system in shops. Jump back in and let us know how it feels!







🔧 Latest Patch Notes

💥 Crash Fixes and Stability

Fixed a crash when selling equipment

Fixed a crash that could occur when loading into a tactical battle

🛠️ Gameplay Fixes

Fixed power level of initial enemies not resetting between playthroughs

Players chosen Origin and Ambition are now saved. New save files will display this correctly

Fixed character recruitment cost sometimes being extremely low as their equipment cost was not taken into account

🤖 AI Improvements

Slightly increased a characters AI speed when that character is not visible to the player

AI will now stop hanging back so much once engaged into combat

🛒 Economy and Shops

New Teleporter robot system added to shops

Grenades and Robot ability systems are slightly more common in shops

🎯 Combat & Abilities

Improved which cells are selected when using some AOE abilities

🖊️ Miscellaneous

Fixed various typos

🧠 Hacking Improvements



New Hacking ability: Teleport Mechanical – Teleport a friendly or enemy Robot, Automated Sentry or Barrier

New Hacking ability: Overclock – Increase a friendly Robot or Automated Sentries Ranged Attack, Ranged Defence, Melee Attack and Melee Defence

Hacking Attack stat now increases the effectiveness of most Hacking abilities

Automated Sentries now scale their Ranged Attack, Damage and Health by the creators Hacking Attack stat

Barriers now scale their Cover Value and Health by the creators Hacking Attack stat

Teleport Mechanical scales its range by the users Hacking Attack stat

Overclock scales its Ranged Attack, Ranged Defence, Melee Attack and Melee Defence by the users Hacking Attack stat

Added new starting origin called Neural Syndicate to enable players to easily test the new hacking changes. Start with a Hacker and two Robots

📡 That's All For Now



As always, keep sending us your thoughts through the Feedback Form (you can also find it in the Main Menu). Every report helps us improve Space Scum during the Playtest.

And if you want to keep up with development, chat with the community, and talk directly to us, join us on Discord!

Until next time, keep on survivin’!





