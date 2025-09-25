 Skip to content
25 September 2025 Build 20019088 Edited 25 September 2025 – 13:06:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Sparks with hats can be used in productions again.
  • Sparks with hats can now also be used in quest goals that require Sparks without hats (but they will be ignored by the Transfer Quest Items button).
  • Scouty Sparks with hats can now be used to construct sensors.
  • The hats will be lost in the cases the hatted Sparks are used as normal Sparks (productions, quests, construction).
  • When a Spark with a hat enters your inventory (picking up the disc or returning with now available Spark slots), the hat will now be shown in the icon appearing on top of the player character.
  • Fixed an issue where you could interact with or even accidentally delete an (invisible) train that was actually supposed to be outside your screen.

Changed files in this update

