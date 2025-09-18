Hey everyone!



The big day is here: **Desktop Friend is now live on Steam!** 🚀🐾





This project was born from the idea of having a cute little virtual companion, in cozy pixel art, that lives on your desktop while you work, study, or play.





What you can do today:

✨ Take care of your pet — feed, bathe, play, clean, and check its mood.

🎩 Customize with hats, glasses, and lots of fun items.

🌸 Decorate the background and create your own cozy space.

📈 Watch your pet grow, change behaviors, and even get sick if forgotten.





🗺️ What’s coming next?

🐾 New pets with unique personalities.

🎩 More items and accessories to collect.

🌸 Exclusive decorations to make your pet’s home even more special.





Thank you so much to everyone who followed the development so far.

Your feedback will be super important to guide the next steps — so share your thoughts, ideas, and let’s keep growing Desktop Friend together!