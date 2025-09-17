Fix bug where dice might fail to stop.
Add game statistics, now can view win count and yacht quantities.
Add countdown sound to remind players time is running out.
Fix dice stop bug, add game stats, add countdown sound
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Yahtzee快艇骰子 Content Depot 1737691
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update