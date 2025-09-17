 Skip to content
17 September 2025 Build 20019033 Edited 17 September 2025 – 18:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  1. Fix bug where dice might fail to stop.

  2. Add game statistics, now can view win count and yacht quantities.

  3. Add countdown sound to remind players time is running out.

Changed files in this update

Windows Yahtzee快艇骰子 Content Depot 1737691
