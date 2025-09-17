We’re excited to roll out a new hotfix for Campus Life to enhance your university adventure based on your awesome feedback. This update brings new features, quality-of-life improvements, and some tweaks to make your campus experience even smoother. Let’s dive into what’s new!
What’s New in This Hotfix
- Popup in the menu with information about camera mode
- Default setting for new players: camera rotation with the player enabled
- Friend-calling option unlocked
- Adjusted impact of the Eat Meal of the Day activity in the cafeteria on player stats
- Stat decay rate reduced by half
- Tutorial changes
What’s Next?
We’re committed to continuously improving Campus Life, and your feedback is key to these updates! Share your thoughts, bug reports, and ideas on our Discord community or in the Steam discussion thread. Whether it’s a suggestion for a new feature or a report of something unusual, we’re all ears!
Thank you for being part of the Campus Life community!
Cheers,
~ Frozen Way and Game Formatic Team
Changed files in this update