17 September 2025 Build 20019015 Edited 17 September 2025 – 19:59:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello, Students! 🎓
We’re excited to roll out a new hotfix for Campus Life to enhance your university adventure based on your awesome feedback. This update brings new features, quality-of-life improvements, and some tweaks to make your campus experience even smoother. Let’s dive into what’s new!

What’s New in This Hotfix
  • Popup in the menu with information about camera mode
  • Default setting for new players: camera rotation with the player enabled
  • Friend-calling option unlocked
  • Adjusted impact of the Eat Meal of the Day activity in the cafeteria on player stats
  • Stat decay rate reduced by half
  • Tutorial changes




What’s Next?
We’re committed to continuously improving Campus Life, and your feedback is key to these updates! Share your thoughts, bug reports, and ideas on our Discord community or in the Steam discussion thread. Whether it’s a suggestion for a new feature or a report of something unusual, we’re all ears!
Thank you for being part of the Campus Life community!

Cheers,
~ Frozen Way and Game Formatic Team


Changed files in this update

Windows Linux Depot 2103091
