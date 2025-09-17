Popup in the menu with information about camera mode



Default setting for new players: camera rotation with the player enabled



Friend-calling option unlocked



Adjusted impact of the Eat Meal of the Day activity in the cafeteria on player stats



Stat decay rate reduced by half



Tutorial changes



We’re excited to roll out a new hotfix for Campus Life to enhance your university adventure based on your awesome feedback. This update brings new features, quality-of-life improvements, and some tweaks to make your campus experience even smoother. Let’s dive into what’s new!We’re committed to continuously improving Campus Life, and your feedback is key to these updates! Share your thoughts, bug reports, and ideas on our Discord community or in the Steam discussion thread. Whether it’s a suggestion for a new feature or a report of something unusual, we’re all ears!Thank you for being part of the Campus Life community!Cheers,~ Frozen Way and Game Formatic Team