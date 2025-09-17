FEATURES

- new law to protect politicians from murder attempts

- new difficulty setting for world stability



IMPROVEMENTS

- military invasions can only occur in bordering regions

- distant military operation cost now more

- regions further away from the capital city, will probably experience less stability

- murder attempts when happiness is very low

- some countries got more parties at start of the game

- some more activities on calendar are interrupted when a person dies

- some improvements to UI



FIXES

- more minor fixes