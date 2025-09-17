 Skip to content
17 September 2025 Build 20018996 Edited 17 September 2025 – 17:19:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
FEATURES
- new law to protect politicians from murder attempts
- new difficulty setting for world stability

IMPROVEMENTS
- military invasions can only occur in bordering regions
- distant military operation cost now more
- regions further away from the capital city, will probably experience less stability
- murder attempts when happiness is very low
- some countries got more parties at start of the game
- some more activities on calendar are interrupted when a person dies
- some improvements to UI

FIXES
- more minor fixes

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1407182
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1407183
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1407184
  • Loading history…
