FEATURES
- new law to protect politicians from murder attempts
- new difficulty setting for world stability
IMPROVEMENTS
- military invasions can only occur in bordering regions
- distant military operation cost now more
- regions further away from the capital city, will probably experience less stability
- murder attempts when happiness is very low
- some countries got more parties at start of the game
- some more activities on calendar are interrupted when a person dies
- some improvements to UI
FIXES
- more minor fixes
Update 14.17
Update notes via Steam Community
