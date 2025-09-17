 Skip to content
17 September 2025 Build 20018878
Update notes via Steam Community
PLAYER DEATH BEHAVIOR
Self-inflicted death (from stamina or fall) now follows the natural direction of the movement.

Dead players can now blink as ghosts.

Players now properly see the head on their own dead body (was previously an empty visor).

Fixed body color not matching the player color.

Player respawn in training mode now occurs on the body position instead of the ghost. This was the reason we block many ghost spots that would lead to broken respawns, so you could see ghost collisions changes following that.

HIDDING HUD
You can hide/show the HUD with a new key, which "U" by default.

LOBBY PANELS
Cleaned the texture of lobby panels to be more readable.
Fixed a few spelling mistakes on the panels.


BUG FIXES
Fixed gray eye color being named “green”.
Fixed a few spelling mistakes in the menu as well.

