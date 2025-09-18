Hello Your Honor,
You are the Judge! now on GeForce NOW!
Play the game wherever you want with GeForce NOW technology!
For more information, please visit the official NVIDIA GeForce NOW website.
Additionally, with this update, we have fixed the errors you reported. Thank you for the great feedback!
Note: This update may work with your old save file. However, for a better gaming experience, we recommend starting a new game.
Your opinions are very important to us. This way, we can take the game to the next level.
You can join our official Discord server for announcements, developments, and special events.
That's it from us for now, but we will definitely be in touch soon!
Steel Games
