[Game]- New map "Long Bình Post"[Server]- Fixed "sv_hp_leech" health regeneration bug[Weapons]- Crossbow now works with damage multipliers[Zombie]- Removed collision of dropped money- Fixed Gunner and Havoc animation bug- Fixed various shop perk issues- Fixed issue where player was unable to purchase weapons if he joined late- Dropped empty guns are now outlines red instead of white- Friendly players are now visible on the edges of the radar