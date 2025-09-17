All along the Watchtower
Update notes via Steam Community
[Game]
- New map "Long Bình Post"
[Server]
- Fixed "sv_hp_leech" health regeneration bug
[Weapons]
- Crossbow now works with damage multipliers
[Zombie]
- Removed collision of dropped money
- Fixed Gunner and Havoc animation bug
- Fixed various shop perk issues
- Fixed issue where player was unable to purchase weapons if he joined late
- Dropped empty guns are now outlines red instead of white
- Friendly players are now visible on the edges of the radar
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Linux 64-bit Military Conflict: Vietnam Depot Linux Depot 1012113
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update