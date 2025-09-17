 Skip to content
17 September 2025 Build 20018651 Edited 17 September 2025 – 17:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community





[Game]

- New map "Long Bình Post"

[Server]

- Fixed "sv_hp_leech" health regeneration bug

[Weapons]

- Crossbow now works with damage multipliers

[Zombie]

- Removed collision of dropped money
- Fixed Gunner and Havoc animation bug
- Fixed various shop perk issues
- Fixed issue where player was unable to purchase weapons if he joined late
- Dropped empty guns are now outlines red instead of white
- Friendly players are now visible on the edges of the radar

Changed files in this update

