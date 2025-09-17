 Skip to content
17 September 2025 Build 20018563
🛠️ Bug Fixes & Improvements

- Fixed an issue where selecting "Whisper" and then choosing "Lightweight" would cause abnormal HP reduction.

- Fixed a bug where Abyss clear was not applied when dying in Endless Mode Stage 2 or higher.

- Fixed an issue where some achievements were not being registered properly.

- You can now continue from where you left off even if you exit Endless Mode using the "Exit" button.

- Speed-up feature now persists into the next stage.

- Fixed an issue where the game would not progress properly in higher stages of Endless Mode.

- Fixed various typos.

- Optimized Chinese language handling.

