18 September 2025 Build 20018551 Edited 18 September 2025 – 21:06:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Good Afternoon,

Studio Sirens remains dedicated to providing updates as issues are being logged or addressed. We are primarily utilizing the #「❗」bug-reports」channel on the Official ARK: Aquatica Discord.

We would like to thank the community for continuing to help us make improvements to ARK: Aquatica by reporting issues that have appeared after release.

For the sake of identifying issues, please provide as much information as possible on your report for visibility and accurate reporting (ie: version number, platform and all applicable logs or information).

In the meantime, the ‘preaquatica’ branch will remain available.

An update to the DevKit is currently in progress and will be released soon.

The team is aware of long loading times on fresh clients related to primalgamedata, this is a complex issue that is considered a work in progress. An effective workaround to this issue is to leave the game client open on the main menu for 10 minutes or longer before attempting to load into the game.

Patch notes v360.26

Item/Structure Fixes

  • Adding missing meshes to Thalassian Hover Skiff

  • Fixed Tek Trident getting consumed when thrown

  • Fixed Aquatica Large Wood Wall using wrong texture

  • Fixed Spear Bolts not being craftable in all smithy-type inventories

Dino/Tame Fixes

  • Fixed Homarus using the wrong dino icon

  • Fixed Cymathoa despawning when swimming to the far top of arena

  • Fixed an issue with the Monkey radial menu

  • Added collision to Riftwalker legs and head

Other Fixes

  • Added missing holiday assets

  • Fixed missing artifact

  • Fixed various issues in the Aquatica map; including floating foliage, mesh popping, lava volumes, an anti-mesh location, and mesh holes.


This update will require a minor server downtime of 1 hour to official ARK: Aquatica servers. Servers with the highest population will be prioritized. 

This update will be pushed starting:

9:00 PM UTC
5:00 AM CST
2:00 PM PST
5:00 PM EST


As development continues, we are seeing progress being made to multiple major issues. Look forward to more updates soon as we are dedicated to making sure that fixes continue to come.

Changed files in this update

