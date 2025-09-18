Good Afternoon,
Studio Sirens remains dedicated to providing updates as issues are being logged or addressed. We are primarily utilizing the #「❗」bug-reports」channel on the Official ARK: Aquatica Discord.
We would like to thank the community for continuing to help us make improvements to ARK: Aquatica by reporting issues that have appeared after release.
For the sake of identifying issues, please provide as much information as possible on your report for visibility and accurate reporting (ie: version number, platform and all applicable logs or information).
In the meantime, the ‘preaquatica’ branch will remain available.
An update to the DevKit is currently in progress and will be released soon.
The team is aware of long loading times on fresh clients related to primalgamedata, this is a complex issue that is considered a work in progress. An effective workaround to this issue is to leave the game client open on the main menu for 10 minutes or longer before attempting to load into the game.
Patch notes v360.26
Item/Structure Fixes
Adding missing meshes to Thalassian Hover Skiff
Fixed Tek Trident getting consumed when thrown
Fixed Aquatica Large Wood Wall using wrong texture
Fixed Spear Bolts not being craftable in all smithy-type inventories
Dino/Tame Fixes
Fixed Homarus using the wrong dino icon
Fixed Cymathoa despawning when swimming to the far top of arena
Fixed an issue with the Monkey radial menu
Added collision to Riftwalker legs and head
Other Fixes
Added missing holiday assets
Fixed missing artifact
Fixed various issues in the Aquatica map; including floating foliage, mesh popping, lava volumes, an anti-mesh location, and mesh holes.
Changed files in this update