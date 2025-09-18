Good Afternoon,



Studio Sirens remains dedicated to providing updates as issues are being logged or addressed. We are primarily utilizing the #「❗」bug-reports」channel on the Official ARK: Aquatica Discord .

We would like to thank the community for continuing to help us make improvements to ARK: Aquatica by reporting issues that have appeared after release.

For the sake of identifying issues, please provide as much information as possible on your report for visibility and accurate reporting (ie: version number, platform and all applicable logs or information).

In the meantime, the ‘preaquatica’ branch will remain available.

An update to the DevKit is currently in progress and will be released soon.

The team is aware of long loading times on fresh clients related to primalgamedata, this is a complex issue that is considered a work in progress. An effective workaround to this issue is to leave the game client open on the main menu for 10 minutes or longer before attempting to load into the game.

Patch notes v360.26



Item/Structure Fixes

Adding missing meshes to Thalassian Hover Skiff

Fixed Tek Trident getting consumed when thrown

Fixed Aquatica Large Wood Wall using wrong texture

Fixed Spear Bolts not being craftable in all smithy-type inventories

Dino/Tame Fixes

Fixed Homarus using the wrong dino icon

Fixed Cymathoa despawning when swimming to the far top of arena

Fixed an issue with the Monkey radial menu

Added collision to Riftwalker legs and head

Other Fixes

Added missing holiday assets

Fixed missing artifact

Fixed various issues in the Aquatica map; including floating foliage, mesh popping, lava volumes, an anti-mesh location, and mesh holes.





This update will require a minor server downtime of 1 hour to official ARK: Aquatica servers. Servers with the highest population will be prioritized.

This update will be pushed starting:

9:00 PM UTC

5:00 AM CST

2:00 PM PST

5:00 PM EST





As development continues, we are seeing progress being made to multiple major issues. Look forward to more updates soon as we are dedicated to making sure that fixes continue to come.