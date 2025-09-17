 Skip to content
17 September 2025 Build 20018487
Update notes via Steam Community

Update & Optimizations:

1. Fixed an issue where loading a save during a beast horde would cause the horde to respawn.

2. Fixed an exploit that allowed item duplication by renaming items in chests.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2447681
