- Updated from Godot 4.4 -> 4.5. You may see some minor performence improvements on levels as a result of this.
- Some world 6 assets are available to view in a WIP level. Welcome to the Neonscape.
- Removed the last spring from level 2-2 as it didn't want to work. The player just needs to wall jump up the cave shaft instead now.
- Updated level 4-1 with the minor changes that have occured on the actual levels to keep it consistent.
- Fixed audio settings not loading correctly causing it to default every time you open the game.
- Added some addition spikes to the first boss to stop the player fully cheesing it.
- Cleaned up some bits on the cutscene after level 2-2 to hopefully fix the game crashes.
- Added a cutscene state to the player to stop them from moving.
- More spikes have had their collisions updated. Should be possible to grab the crown on level 2-1 again now.
- Added the cutscenes to the level selection to allow for more rigerous testing.
- Log files should now be accessible from the games installation directory.
17/09/25 - Neonscape
An assortment of changes this time around.
