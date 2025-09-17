 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Arena Breakout: Infinite Hollow Knight: Silksong skate. Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 September 2025 Build 20018359 Edited 17 September 2025 – 17:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
An assortment of changes this time around.

  • Updated from Godot 4.4 -> 4.5. You may see some minor performence improvements on levels as a result of this.
  • Some world 6 assets are available to view in a WIP level. Welcome to the Neonscape.
  • Removed the last spring from level 2-2 as it didn't want to work. The player just needs to wall jump up the cave shaft instead now.
  • Updated level 4-1 with the minor changes that have occured on the actual levels to keep it consistent.
  • Fixed audio settings not loading correctly causing it to default every time you open the game.
  • Added some addition spikes to the first boss to stop the player fully cheesing it.
  • Cleaned up some bits on the cutscene after level 2-2 to hopefully fix the game crashes.
  • Added a cutscene state to the player to stop them from moving.
  • More spikes have had their collisions updated. Should be possible to grab the crown on level 2-1 again now.
  • Added the cutscenes to the level selection to allow for more rigerous testing.
  • Log files should now be accessible from the games installation directory.

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux 64-bit Depot 3208581
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 3208582
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3208583
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link