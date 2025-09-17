Updated notes about 1.1



Fixed missing sound effect for wall jumping during the first level,

Fixed the Boost powerup cutscene starting after loading a save from the beginning of the same level,

Fixed an exploit that let players avoid being flung away by Waldo's cannon,

Fixed various cases of the camera moving around randomly after dying,

Moved a checkpoint in the last level back a short amount to be closer to a respawn point,

Fixed the game's resolution not changing correctly when switching from windowed mode to fullscreen window mode,

Fixed a case where the music would stop during the Momo's confrontation,

Fixed a case where the ambience audio in the last level wouldn't crossfade properly



Again thank you for playing Blanky.