 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong Arena Breakout: Infinite THRONE AND LIBERTY Borderlands® 4 Fellowship Playtest
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 18 September 2025 Build 20018223 Edited 19 September 2025 – 01:32:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thanks to the recent popularity of the game, we have received tons of valuable feedback from the community (both on the forum & Discord), and we can't thank you enough for that.

We have made significants changes to how trinket signergies with each suit, and came up with the following principles:

  • Spades = Health Manipulation (Increase Max health / Regen health),

  • Heats = Damage Manipulation (Increase Damage but taking damage in return, Damage on bust)

  • Clubs = Luck/Blackjack Manipulation (Triggering a blackjack effects, Reveal Cards, Increase/Steal Luck)

  • Diamonds = Hand Value/Chips Manipulation (Modify Hand value and Enemy Stand value / Increase enemy Chips so that you can steal more)

We also recently hired a new artist to come up with new visuals for all enemies, and although this is still in the work, you should already see some new character portraits in the game!

New Content:

  • Silver Card Upgrade: This is a new card upgrade, which increases the Blackjack Effect of the card by 1 for each other Silver Card in your deck

  • 10+ new trinkets added. See Codex for the list of all new trinkets and their effect

  • 10+ coupons added. See Codex for the list of all new coupons and their effect

Changes:

  • Crystal Card rework: "Card is visible when on top of the deck. If you bust while drawing it, activate its Blackjack Effect at the end of the turn and permanently destroy it." This will allow to further clear cards from your deck, but at a cost

  • Sound for hand value & damage will now scale in pitch depending on how high the value is

  • Added particules and visual effect on battle, especially when dealing damages

  • Paths on the map are now fully randomized for every run

  • Enemies are now unique and have their own portraits, deck compositions & trinkets. Some portraits are missing and will be added later

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3446841
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3446842
  • Loading history…
Depot 3446843
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link