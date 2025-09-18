Thanks to the recent popularity of the game, we have received tons of valuable feedback from the community (both on the forum & Discord), and we can't thank you enough for that.



We have made significants changes to how trinket signergies with each suit, and came up with the following principles:



Spades = Health Manipulation (Increase Max health / Regen health),

Heats = Damage Manipulation (Increase Damage but taking damage in return, Damage on bust)

Clubs = Luck/Blackjack Manipulation (Triggering a blackjack effects, Reveal Cards, Increase/Steal Luck)

Diamonds = Hand Value/Chips Manipulation (Modify Hand value and Enemy Stand value / Increase enemy Chips so that you can steal more)

We also recently hired a new artist to come up with new visuals for all enemies, and although this is still in the work, you should already see some new character portraits in the game!



New Content:

Silver Card Upgrade: This is a new card upgrade, which increases the Blackjack Effect of the card by 1 for each other Silver Card in your deck

10+ new trinkets added. See Codex for the list of all new trinkets and their effect

10+ coupons added. See Codex for the list of all new coupons and their effect

Changes: