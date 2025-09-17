 Skip to content
17 September 2025 Build 20018208 Edited 17 September 2025 – 16:19:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Hey Cozy Organizers!

Thank you for playing our game, we have been reading your feedback and we want to send out our first patch fixing some issues and implementing some requested feedback.

Bug Fixes

Memory card game had a bug that we fixed it with this update, additionally various scenes had some colliders we revised. We are listening on your feedback on our Discord and Steam Forums for further issues and will send out fixes for them <3

Changing the Scene After Completion

Many players requested being able to change play around with the item positions on the scenes after they complete a scene. We implemented this and you can keep changing things before taking a photo of your scene!

Thank you


We have been reading the reviews and your comments on Discord and are glad to see so many players passionate about the game. We have passed 100 reviews. If you haven't already, share your thoughts as a review on the Steam Page.



Changed files in this update

