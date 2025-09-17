 Skip to content
Major 17 September 2025 Build 20018199 Edited 17 September 2025 – 16:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Discover our Post-Summer Care conversation pack!


Temperatures are starting to drop, many of us are back at work or school, the mood is not always as good as it would be during summer, and September is also World Suicide Prevention Month.

It is the perfect time for us to share our Post-Summer Care conversation pack, so you can dive into the following topics:
  • Fears and Hopes
  • Sweetness
  • Neither Yes, Nor No


Enjoy the new topics, and most importantly, take care of yourselves. 💛

🍵 Follow The CoLab on social media:
X/Twitter
Instagram
BlueSky

