The Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma 1.1.0 update is now available. This update includes bug fixes and quality-of-life adjustments, but also features additional content like expanded Bond Levels and rewards, a new development zone in the Summer Village, and a challenging Boss Gauntlet. You can check out the full list of all the additions below.





Features

Adventuring

- Added four extremely difficult boss gauntlets which you can challenge after completing the main quest “Guardians of Azuma.”



Village Life

- Added a new development zone to Summer Village which you can access after reaching Village Level 8.

- Upon reaching Village Level 10, the maximum number of facilities you can place has increased by 5, and the maximum number of decorations you can place is now 256 across the board.

- Expanded the Storage Box capacity from 810 to 1,200.

- Expanded the Seeds & Such capacity from 300 to 400.

- Tsubame’s Early Bird Boutique will now sell Chocolate after you reach a certain Village Level.

- Added sorting functionality to the Village Building menus, forging menus at blacksmiths, and building menus at carpenters.



Socializing

- Increased the maximum Bond Level to 100.

- You will earn various recipes and items at certain Bond Levels for each character.



Bug Fixes

- Fixed a bug where villagers tasked with farming would sometimes harvest crops even when the action was set to Off.

- Fixed bugs related to some NPC conversations during festivals and contests.

- Additional minor bug fixes.