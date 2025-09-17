 Skip to content
17 September 2025 Build 20018140
Update notes via Steam Community
Balancing XP points and leveling up
Spamming interaction causing bug while eating ordered meals fixed
Cloth purchase price discount applied
Art fixes
Nighttime city lighting improved

Thanks for the support, heroes! 💛

Changed files in this update

