Summary

Changes

Fixed a rounding error that caused large 99.99% full fuel tanks to display as 100%



Fixed a UI bug where the monster hunt bar could be hidden while objectives are still displayed



Fixed a bug with mods that prevented changing material groups



Fixed a background error when hovering over flags in build mode



Fixed a UI bug with rebinding inputs that prevented rebinding more than 1 control per menu open



Fixed some visuals on the anchor parts



Fixed a load timing issue with Anchors



Fixed some potential drift with changing sea level and Anchors



Fixed a UI bug where inputs could animate sometimes when already filled in



Fixed a Steam Deck on screen keyboard activation issue with repeat use in toggle groups



Fixed a bug where vessels destroyed while on magnets looked weird



Blind fix for an issue where autosave could trigger during loading for abnormally large saves



Changed the default camera on cranes to be the one that is most used



Changed some inventory sounds



Moved camera performance settings to the top of the performance tab



The raft hull now counts as a sea plane part



Additional error handling for manually modified vessel files



Notes

This is a minor bug fixing build. The next build will include some new features and content.Fuel tanks that are not completely full will now display 99% until they reach 100% and the fueling sound stops. This is similar to a how the fuel UI displays 1% until the fuel tank is completely empty. This matters mostly for large fuel tanks where 1% may be a significant amount of fuel beyond a single digit. While the rounding was technically accurate, it can be confusing for UI purposes since the decimal places are not displayed.Monster Hunt UI fix also applies to Seek and Destroy.I was investigating some potential save issues while on the Steam Deck. Apparently the Steam Deck may interrupt an in progress I/O operation at any time and will not resume writing properly causing the data at the interrupt to be invalid. It may do so for various reasons including resource contention. The best way to avoid this is to make sure the Steam Deck is up to date and avoid overloading the game with too much stuff.I will be looking into ways for improving performance on the Steam Deck in the next build.This build included some quality control and verification for backlog items that did not manifest as changes such as bugs or problems that have already been fixed but needed to be verified.