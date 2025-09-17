✈️ **General**

- can now place items in inserts that have been emptied

- beach balls no longer affect navigation

- pax in pool are no longer affected by turbulence

- trash should no longer spawn in pool

- air freshener can now clean seats



🌎 **Localization**

- added indonesian localization

- added malay localization





⚖️ **Balance**

- reduced points necessary to pass level 6 by 50 points for each medal

- reduced poolside neediness

- reduced max simultaneous requests for summer from 4>3

**Optimizations**



🐛**Bug Fixes**

- fixed a bug where player 1 A button stopped working at the start of some new levels in local co-op

- fixed a bug where all seasons except for spring weren't finding the correct special days

- fixed a bug where unresolved medical emergencies didnt count as violations

- fixed a bug where shove could stop working after a successful one

- fixed a bug where inserts were not interactable immediately after being put in the cart

- fixed a bug where trying to remove an insert from the cart that had something manually placed would cause everything in that insert to disappear

- fixed a bug where spread barf was spawning in mid air
- fixed a bug where you could get stuck in the bathroom holding stuff you couldn't throw away