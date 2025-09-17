 Skip to content
17 September 2025 Build 20017926 Edited 17 September 2025 – 16:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

✈️ **General**
- can now place items in inserts that have been emptied
- beach balls no longer affect navigation
- pax in pool are no longer affected by turbulence
- trash should no longer spawn in pool
- air freshener can now clean seats

🌎 **Localization**
- added indonesian localization
- added malay localization


⚖️ **Balance**
- reduced points necessary to pass level 6 by 50 points for each medal
- reduced poolside neediness
- reduced max simultaneous requests for summer from 4>3
**Optimizations**

🐛**Bug Fixes**
- fixed a bug where player 1 A button stopped working at the start of some new levels in local co-op
- fixed a bug where all seasons except for spring weren't finding the correct special days
- fixed a bug where unresolved medical emergencies didnt count as violations
- fixed a bug where shove could stop working after a successful one
- fixed a bug where inserts were not interactable immediately after being put in the cart
- fixed a bug where trying to remove an insert from the cart that had something manually placed would cause everything in that insert to disappear
- fixed a bug where spread barf was spawning i mid ai- fixed a bug where you could get stuck in the bathroom holding stuff you couldnt trow awa

