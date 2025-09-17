Hello, summer residents!

We are releasing the first patch, which contains the following changes:

Now you need to mow 750 bushes of grass instead of 500, so the site will have a more refined appearance.

Now you need to chop 5 stumps instead of 10.

When washing in the summer shower, you need 50 liters instead of 100.

The dog's system has been improved. Don't forget about the "I'm stuck" button if the dog gets stuck.

Improved the cut. the barbecue scene, previously there was a raw barbecue.

If your watering can is missing, there are several of them in the game and you can get a new one in the shed or in the garage.

If you lower the mouse cursor and drop the trimmer, it will not fly into the sky.