 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Arena Breakout: Infinite Hollow Knight: Silksong skate. Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 September 2025 Build 20017898 Edited 17 September 2025 – 15:39:39 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
行動手番の最後が「同盟軍」だった場合の一部で進行不能が発生することがある不具合を修正しました
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link