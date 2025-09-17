 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Arena Breakout: Infinite Hollow Knight: Silksong skate. Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 September 2025 Build 20017869 Edited 17 September 2025 – 15:39:44 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello everyone!

We hope you're all having a great time with Blanky. A few little bugs we've smashed in a fresh new hotfix.

Fixed missing sound effect for wall jumping during the first level,
Fixed the Boost powerup cutscene starting after loading a save from the beginning of the same level,
Fixed an exploit that let players avoid being flung away by Waldo's cannon,
Fixed various cases of the camera moving around randomly after dying,
Moved a checkpoint in the last level back a short amount to be closer to a respawn point,
Fixed the game's resolution not changing correctly when switching from windowed mode to fullscreen window mode,
Fixed a case where the music would stop during the Momo's confrontation,
Fixed a case where the ambience audio in the last level wouldn't crossfade properly

Thank you all,
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link