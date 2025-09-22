Hello Dear Players! 🎮

This update brings several improvements aimed at enhancing performance and overall gameplay experience.

🐞 Hotfix Details

📍 Indicators : Bugs related to in-game indicators have been fixed. They now function more accurately and smoothly.

⚙️ Optimization Improvements : Additional performance updates have been implemented for a more stable and fluid game experience.

🆘 “I'm Stuck” Button: A new button has been added to help you escape if your character gets stuck! Make sure to enable it from the settings.

As always, thank you for your ongoing support and feedback. 💬

We’re excited to bring you more features and content very soon! 🚀

Share Your Thoughts with Us! 💬

If you'd like to report a bug, suggest improvements, or connect with other players and the dev team,

Stay Tuned and Keep Supporting! ⭐

If you haven’t already, don’t forget to add the game to your wishlist! It helps us a lot and ensures you won’t miss any updates, announcements, or special offers.

