17 September 2025 Build 20017767 Edited 17 September 2025 – 16:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Added:

1. When selecting talents on the initial interface, after choosing a talent, you can click the ""Reset"" button to clear the currently selected talent and reselect

Fixed:

1. Fixed the issue where the dice could be clicked consecutively with a certain probability, causing the character to continue moving and triggering multiple events

2. Fixed the issue where the death mark effect did not follow the monster's movement or trigger

3. Fixed the issue where the ""Continue"" button might not appear on the main interface after clicking ""Save and Exit

Changed files in this update

Depot 3671401
