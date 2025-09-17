A bit of a small patch, since we were slowed down by marketing, funding and administrative burdens, but we’re keeping up some interesting changes…
Virtual garage slots
The game now features so-called virtual garage slots that allow players to build with every part and module in the game, but only use those builds in practice. A given virtual build can be upgraded to a real build, if the needed tech has been unlocked and enough parts/cash are available.
Virtual builds can also be imported from a blueprint code, although the usual import fee still applies.
Virtual garage slots can be earned trough play, and will also be included in the playtester package.
Social functions
We are building out social functions to help build out the community around Diode Arena and to help you play with your friends, currently we just have a basic framework although concrete functions will expand quickly
Friends list
Steam friends who have also logged into Diode Arena are automatically in you friends list
Friends can be added in game
Friends list shows last login date
Currently this list serves no other purposes, functions such as forming parties and inviting friends to ongoing games are coming soon
Additional interaction options
Calling vote-kick
Muting
Rewarding players for friendliness, style or skill
Minor features & changes
Replays have been repaired back to basic functionality, although there are still a lot of bugs to address.
The mouse will now by default stay constrained in the play window, helping players to play in windowed mode or with multiple screens
Added additional control options for builder and UI quality of life
Can zoom in/out with the scroll wheel while holding ctrl
Can rotate the camera by right-clicking on empty space
Changed edge-scroll so that mouse remains locked into the screen and pushing further out pushes the camera in that direction
Tab key can be used to cycle trough input fields on screens that have multiple inputs (login and account creation)
Removed voucher exchange options since these were are unnecessary and too confusing
Added achievements to the inventory display (you can open this by clicking on your available currency)
Bugfixes
Modifications for Steam login which should make it more reliable
