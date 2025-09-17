A bit of a small patch, since we were slowed down by marketing, funding and administrative burdens, but we’re keeping up some interesting changes…

Virtual garage slots

The game now features so-called virtual garage slots that allow players to build with every part and module in the game, but only use those builds in practice. A given virtual build can be upgraded to a real build, if the needed tech has been unlocked and enough parts/cash are available.

Virtual builds can also be imported from a blueprint code, although the usual import fee still applies.

Virtual garage slots can be earned trough play, and will also be included in the playtester package.

Social functions

We are building out social functions to help build out the community around Diode Arena and to help you play with your friends, currently we just have a basic framework although concrete functions will expand quickly

Friends list Steam friends who have also logged into Diode Arena are automatically in you friends list Friends can be added in game Friends list shows last login date Currently this list serves no other purposes, functions such as forming parties and inviting friends to ongoing games are coming soon

Additional interaction options Calling vote-kick Muting Rewarding players for friendliness, style or skill



Minor features & changes

Replays have been repaired back to basic functionality, although there are still a lot of bugs to address.

The mouse will now by default stay constrained in the play window, helping players to play in windowed mode or with multiple screens

Added additional control options for builder and UI quality of life Can zoom in/out with the scroll wheel while holding ctrl Can rotate the camera by right-clicking on empty space Changed edge-scroll so that mouse remains locked into the screen and pushing further out pushes the camera in that direction Tab key can be used to cycle trough input fields on screens that have multiple inputs (login and account creation)

Removed voucher exchange options since these were are unnecessary and too confusing

Added achievements to the inventory display (you can open this by clicking on your available currency)

Bugfixes