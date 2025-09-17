v5.0.14.0 ~ v5.0.15.0
Patch Notes
Scenario
Condensed and modified early train flow dialogue
Fixed typos
Fixed an issue where controls stopped when receiving the Encyclopedia S-Rank reward from the Witches' Catalogue for the first time
Modified so that some of Alvin’s personal conversations can be viewed again
Level Design
Fixed an issue where Ritoring spawned in locations where it could not be collected
Modified so that Glove-gathering Ritoring can be collected from all directions
Fixed an issue where special One Eye Frogs consumed Energy when gathered in water, allowing continuous interaction
Fixed an issue where Pompom disappeared in mid-air when exiting at certain locations
Fixed missing translation in the processed item description of Peanut Bat
Brooms
Changed the name and type display of the Oak Broom
Adjusted the shop purchase prices of the WinterBerry and Light Ribbon Brooms
Fixed abnormal shop selling price of the Oak Broom
UI
Modified so that in-game time does not pass when opening storage
Adjusted conversation text speed to display faster
Reduced delay when moving to the next dialogue
System
Fixed an issue where Ellie disappeared after waking up if forced sleep occurred while using a jump pad
Modified keyboard mapping settings so that Ctrl, Alt, and Shift are no longer distinguished by left and right
Known Issues Being Fixed
Issue where the quest <Learn to Fish> does not progress properly
Issue during the quest <A Strange Dream>
Issue during the quest <Who Will Come Back? 1>
Issue where the quest <Candy Delivery Level Test: Beginner> cannot be completed
It is not removed from the list, but this does not affect progression.
Reporting bugs on the Little Witch in the Woods Discord will greatly help us in fixing them.
