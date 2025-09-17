Modified so that some of Alvin’s personal conversations can be viewed again

Fixed an issue where controls stopped when receiving the Encyclopedia S-Rank reward from the Witches' Catalogue for the first time

Fixed an issue where Ritoring spawned in locations where it could not be collected

Modified so that Glove-gathering Ritoring can be collected from all directions

Fixed an issue where special One Eye Frogs consumed Energy when gathered in water, allowing continuous interaction

Fixed an issue where Pompom disappeared in mid-air when exiting at certain locations

Fixed missing translation in the processed item description of Peanut Bat