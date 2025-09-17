 Skip to content
17 September 2025 Build 20017631 Edited 17 September 2025 – 15:39:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

v5.0.14.0 ~ v5.0.15.0

Patch Notes

Scenario

  • Condensed and modified early train flow dialogue

  • Fixed typos

  • Fixed an issue where controls stopped when receiving the Encyclopedia S-Rank reward from the Witches' Catalogue for the first time

  • Modified so that some of Alvin’s personal conversations can be viewed again

Level Design

  • Fixed an issue where Ritoring spawned in locations where it could not be collected

  • Modified so that Glove-gathering Ritoring can be collected from all directions

  • Fixed an issue where special One Eye Frogs consumed Energy when gathered in water, allowing continuous interaction

  • Fixed an issue where Pompom disappeared in mid-air when exiting at certain locations

  • Fixed missing translation in the processed item description of Peanut Bat

  • Brooms

    • Changed the name and type display of the Oak Broom

    • Adjusted the shop purchase prices of the WinterBerry and Light Ribbon Brooms

    • Fixed abnormal shop selling price of the Oak Broom

UI

  • Modified so that in-game time does not pass when opening storage

  • Adjusted conversation text speed to display faster

  • Reduced delay when moving to the next dialogue

System

  • Fixed an issue where Ellie disappeared after waking up if forced sleep occurred while using a jump pad

  • Modified keyboard mapping settings so that Ctrl, Alt, and Shift are no longer distinguished by left and right

Known Issues Being Fixed

  • Issue where the quest <Learn to Fish> does not progress properly

  • Issue during the quest <A Strange Dream>

  • Issue during the quest <Who Will Come Back? 1>

  • Issue where the quest <Candy Delivery Level Test: Beginner> cannot be completed

    • It is not removed from the list, but this does not affect progression.

Reporting bugs on the Little Witch in the Woods Discord will greatly help us in fixing them.

https://discord.gg/fn9PPc2MeB

