Holy shit, I can’t believe the day is here.

DeadWire is finally out for you to enjoy.

DeadWire started as one of six different prototypes after my last game (Velocity Noodle). I had played Dishonored and wanted to replicate the Domino ability, which basically allows you to kill two enemies in one attack. After I did that I wondered what else I could do and added a barrel, then a door, and it continued from there. It was all quite basic until I started experimenting with combining these hacking abilities with real-time action. Very similar to the now-famous story of how Diablo 1 wasn’t real-time at first, this change is what made the game come to life.

There are obviously other inspirations, but I’ll let you figure those out. I hope the mix of tactics and shooting makes it fun for you! It’s been super cool to see playtesters evolve and play in different styles. Some go all out on the action, some sneak and hack everything, and the top players mix playstyles for some serious John Wick/Matrix hacky hacky shooty shooty action.

The game is mostly self-made, but I had some great help, especially with music and some additional art. And of course The CoLab, who are my small and scrappy indie publisher.

The biggest thank you goes out to you <3, who bought the game and is about to play, or played, it. If you liked it I would appreciate a review. If you have any feedback on things that can be improved feel free to share it on the forums, twitter @shotgunanaconda or email shotgunanacondadev@gmail.com and I’ll do my best to fix it. I get anxious as hell but I usually read everything lol.

I have some future plans for free content updates but for now…

HAVE FUN!