This hotfix brings several fixes and optimizations to improve your game experience.





Fixes & Optimizations

Fixed several floating meshes in different levels.

Fixed an issue with siren activation/deactivation.

Removed natural deceleration for hovercrafts: you can now release the controls, enjoy the view, or stay on the StarMap without losing speed.

Fixed material and object positions in Refuel Towers.

Optimized lighting in the build.

Fixed a bug affecting SpaceTram LOD distance.

Fixed builder replication distance.

General PBR adjustments.

Reduced Local Exposure.









⚠️ Important: Fatal Error



We have received several reports of Fatal Error. If you encounter this issue, we recommend deleting your graphics configuration save file to reset everything to safe default values:



C:Users%username%AppDataLocalQangaSavedSaveGamesQGraphicsSettings.sav



The game will recreate this file with default settings on the next launch.

Thank you for your quick feedback, it helps us improve QANGA every day. Keep reporting bugs on Discord. Your messages are a huge help in stabilizing the game. 🚀