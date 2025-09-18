3DClouds is delighted to announce that the sim-cade racer Formula Legends is officially out now for Steam.

Formula Legends playfully emulates the last 60 years of the world’s premier open-wheel motorsport with drivers tackling some of the most iconic locations in the world re-imagined for fast-paced wheel-to-wheel competition.

Everything is nearly ready: the release of Formula Legends is just around the corner!

Start your engines, because the time has finally come to hit the track and race.

First of all, we want to thank our amazing community:

Thank you for the videos, the content, and the passion you’ve shared: you’ve helped us reach hundreds of thousands of fans all over the world!

A special thanks also for the constant feedback you’ve given us: it allowed the game to evolve and improve, and it will continue to guide us moving forward.

Our goal remains the same: to work hard to deliver higher quality and add new features that make the experience even more complete.

Now it’s time to take a look at what 2025 has in store!

Here’s our updated roadmap "Confirmed" through the end of the year (we will add some other little things on the road):

Just a few days after launch

Free update With Minor Fix and Custom Configurations (MOD) available.

October

Free update including bug fixes, various improvements, and new features such as the Custom Camera (Cockpit)

November

Double free update with new features currently in development, including wheel support and manual gearbox.

December

Release of the first seasonal “Early ‘10” DLC , featuring: New teams and drivers 2 new vehicle models A new chapter of the Story Mode





Moreover, additional Car Pack DLCs will also be released in the coming months.

These are the main updates planned through the end of the year. We can’t wait to share more details with you very soon.





The race has just begun: Start Your Engines on, Legends!



