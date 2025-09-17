Flay: Fixed an issue causing Go for the Throat to apply more Health Leech per point than intended.

Umbral Blades: Fixed an issue where it would not gain the Poison tag when Emerald Cutlass was allocated.

Marrow Shards: Fixed a bug where the Apathy node could cause other effects in Marrow Shards's tree to apply larger benefits than intended.

Aerial Assault: Fixed an issue where the Featherstorm would unreliably trigger at the end of an Aerial Assault activation.