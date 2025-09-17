Bug Fixes
Skills & Passives
Flay: Fixed an issue causing Go for the Throat to apply more Health Leech per point than intended.
Umbral Blades: Fixed an issue where it would not gain the Poison tag when Emerald Cutlass was allocated.
Marrow Shards: Fixed a bug where the Apathy node could cause other effects in Marrow Shards's tree to apply larger benefits than intended.
Aerial Assault: Fixed an issue where the Featherstorm would unreliably trigger at the end of an Aerial Assault activation.
Glacier: Snow Blink traversal node for Glacier should now move the player as expected regardless of cast speed. It had been failing intermittently when cast speeds were too high.
Items
Fixed an issue where rerolling an Evolution's End in Gauntlet of Strife could scramble the evolutions of the Rift Beast trapped inside.
Campaign
Fixed an issue where the portrait for the Nagasa Gem Stone in The Wraith Dunes didn't appear correctly in its dialogue box.
Fixed player speech audio playing multiple times in The Council Chambers in online mode.
Fixed crowd audio playing multiple times in Maj'Elka Upper District in online mode.
Fixed the music during the boss battle in the Immortal Citadel not playing for late joining players.
Adjusted the text when interacting with one of the statues in Chapter 3's Lotus Halls.
Monolith
Using a portal directly after completing a Monolith Echo now blocks mouse input during the transition. This resolves an issue where the player character would be running when the loading screen was still up.
Dungeon
Fixed an issue in Lightless Arbor where the Stone Titan could spawn in the wrong location.
Random Encounters
Fixed an issue where Nemesis encounters in Tombs, Cemeteries, and Mysterious Rifts would drop fewer shards than intended.
Enemies
Fixed an issue where the Alfrig Wolfmaw's summoned bear companion was not using the current summoned bear model.
UI
Fixed an issue where sealed affixes could not be matched by text searches or regex in the stash.
Fixed an issue where the final quest objective in the quest list would not play completion animation after being completed.
Fixed idol affix filter ranges showing 0-100% instead of their values in the Bazaar.
Other
Fixed an issue where the controller velocity setting would revert to the default each time the game client was closed.
Quality of Life & Other Changes
Performance
Improved UI performance in online mode when moving items in the stash while a search is also applied.
Reduced the memory footprint of the Rift Beast visuals.
Improve performance in the Moonlit Shrine scene.
Localization
Various translation improvements for Season 3 content.
Other
The camera motion in Sanctuary of Eterra has been revised to prevent motion sickness.
Bag of Memory Amber now drops Memory Amber near you that needs to be picked up to grant Memory Amber instead of just adding it directly to your character. This will make it more obvious what is happening without needing to compare the number in the weaver faction menu before and after opening the bag.
